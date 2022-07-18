Help Center

Melissa Wood Health
FAQs
Categories
-
Existing Account Login & AccessSee All Articles
-
Membership
- How can I sign up for a 7 day free trial?
- Where is MWH available?
- What are your subscription plan offerings?
- How do I redeem a promo code at checkout?
- How do I redeem a promo code if I’m already a member?
- I’ve used MWH before but canceled my membership. Can I reactivate my membership and qualify for the trial promo?
-
Classes
- Do you offer suggested workout schedules?
- What type of classes do you offer?
- How often are new classes added?
- Does MWH offer Pre & Postnatal Classes?
-
Billing
- What payment types does MWH accept?
- When do I get charged for my subscription?
- How do I request a refund?
- How can I update my payment information?
- Why wasn’t I charged in USD?
-
AppSee All Articles
-
TV Streaming
- How do I cast an MWH class to my TV?
- How do I watch MWH on my TV using screen mirroring?
- How do I install the MWH app on my Apple TV?
- How do I install the MWH app on my Android TV?
- How do I install the MWH app on my Roku TV?
- How do I install the MWH app on my Smart TV?